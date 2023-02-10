Russian rescuers rescued a man and a woman from the rubble in Khatai

Specialists of the Russian Emergencies Ministry rescued two more Turkish citizens, a man and a woman, while clearing rubble in Turkish Hatay, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the ministry.

“During the examination of the destroyed building, the dogs identified the possible location of the living. Rescuers began to clear the rubble and, together with their Turkish colleagues, found and removed the victims,” ​​the source said.

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning.

Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble.

Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them.

Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash.

UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate.

Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster.

Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are flown at half mast until sunset on February 12.

A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia.

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning.

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning.

Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble.

Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble.

Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them.

Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them.

Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash.

Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash.

UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate.

UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate.

Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster.

Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster.

Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are flown at half mast until sunset on February 12.

Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are flown at half mast until sunset on February 12.

A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia.

A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The death toll from the earthquake in ten provinces of Turkey has risen to 14,351, with 63,794 injured.