WHO alerts meningitis outbreak in Niger | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday of an outbreak of meningitis in Niger, with 559 confirmed cases between November and January, and 18 deaths.

The WHO indicated that although meningitis is endemic and seasonal, the incidence of cases is higher than in previous seasons, with the current outbreak being reported in the southwestern region of Zinder, bordering Nigeria.

The Zinder region shares an international border with Jigawa State in Nigeria, where an outbreak of Neisseria meningitidis C (NmC) is also ongoing, confirming the risk of international spread.

In addition, the simultaneous occurrence of other epidemics, insecurity and population displacement in the context of a protracted humanitarian crisis are likely to contribute to the spread of the outbreak to other countries in the West African subregion.

So far, WHO assesses the risk posed by the current meningitis outbreak in Niger as high at the national level, moderate at the regional level, and low at the global level.

According to the entity, since 2015 the country has registered at least 20,000 cases of meningitis, of which 1,369 have been fatal.

The so-called “meningitis belt” encompasses ten African countries from Senegal to Ethiopia, a region that suffers recurring outbreaks of this disease.

