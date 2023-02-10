Belarusian border guards intercept Ukrainian drone

MINSK, February 9 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian border guards intercepted a Ukrainian drone equipped with a video camera for reconnaissance, the press service of the State Border Committee of Belarus reported.

“Pinsk border guards intercepted a Ukrainian drone. The incident occurred on February 8 near the state border in the Stolin district. Belarusian border guards discovered a drone heading from the Ukrainian side to the rear of Belarusian territory. The border guards, using an electronic gun, prevented the further flight of the Ukrainian drone,” the report says.

According to the department, the quadrocopter was equipped with a built-in video camera. The contents of the memory card confirm that the drone was launched from the territory of Ukraine and was used to conduct reconnaissance and filming technical means of border protection on the territory of Belarus, the border committee added.

The press service recalled that last year similar cases were recorded on December 1, November 2 and 16.