Unions call for a new day of mobilization in France | News

Unions in France announced this Wednesday that they will mobilize on February 16 in a new day of strikes against the pension reform which the government of Emmanuel Macron intends to impose.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protests continue in France against pension reform

The French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), together with the General Confederation of Labour, the French Management Confederation-General Confederation of Executives, the National Union of Autonomous Trade Unions and the Solidarity Union are among the main conveners for this strike that will take place will rule against raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 in 2030.

“More than ever, the population supports all professional and youth union organizations that oppose raising the legal retirement age to 64 and extending the duration of contributions. More than 9 out of 10 workers reject the reform, more than two thirds of the population supports the mobilizations”, stated the CFDT.

In the same way, said organization insisted that a functioning democracy must be attentive to the position of the vast majority of the population, which opposes this reform, by describing the government as deaf to this claim.

Before the examination of the bill in the National Assembly, the French organization pointed out that the Government must withdraw its bill without waiting for the parliamentary process to end.

Recognizing the CFDT that since January 19, millions of workers, both public and private, young and retired, “increasingly exasperated by not being heard by the Government” have mobilized, the union rejects the reform that if implemented will increase from 2027 the contribution time necessary to enjoy a full retirement.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source