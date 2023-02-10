China says US failed to create necessary conditions for talks

|Fact-checking
BEIJING, Feb 9 – RIA Novosti. Washington’s decision to use military force against the Chinese balloon did not help create a “proper atmosphere” for dialogue between US and Chinese defense chiefs, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.
Earlier, the US military reported that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin tried to contact Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe because of the situation with the Chinese balloon, but the request was rejected by Beijing.
The US decision to use military force to strike a civilian drone balloon has set a bad precedent and seriously violated international practice, according to a statement released Thursday on the Chinese Defense Ministry’s official WeChat social media account.
“Given that such irresponsible and erroneous actions by the United States did not create a proper atmosphere for dialogue between the two armed forces, China does not accept the US proposal for a telephone conversation between the two defense ministers,” Tan said.
He also stressed that China reserves the right to “use the necessary means” to deal with similar situations in the future.
The US military last week shot down a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, which had previously crossed Canada and the US land. In Washington they say that the balloon was engaged in espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
