Journalist denounces that the US blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines | News

American journalist Seymour Hersh revealed on Wednesday how the United States sabotaged and blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines as a measure to put pressure on Russia.

Russia asks to find those responsible for sabotaging the Nord Stream

As published by the Pulitzer Prize winner, US Navy divers placed the explosives under the Nord Stream gas pipelines in June 2022 in the course of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “Operation Baltops 22”.

Seymour Hersh noted that the explosives were set off by Norwegian forces on September 26 by dropping a buoy from a plane that set them off.

The journalist indicated that the US government rejected the accusations surrounding the Nord Stream operation, despite the fact that President Joe Biden saw the gas pipelines as a means that would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to use “natural gas as a weapon for their political and territorial ambitions”.

Hersh commented that spokesmen for the White House and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) described the revelations about the sabotage of the gas pipelines as completely false.

The American journalist Seymour Hersh has accused the United States government of having been responsible for the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, a few months ago through a secret operation that would have Made in collaboration with Norway.

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

February 8, 2023

According to the reporter, the sabotage operation was directed by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the National Security Adviser, Jacob Sullivan, and the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland.

Seymour Hersh claimed that Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with Washington’s national security team.

BOMBING��

The NORD STREAM was detonated by US Army Divers, according to a report by Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh.

According to Hersh, the operation was supervised by BIDEN.

Seymour also employs a source with direct knowledge of the operation

Mini Thread 1/3⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JQRkL4NP0c

— Quasi-ModeⒶ (@QuasiDixit)

February 8, 2023

The sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines is the most serious terrorist act since World War II.

Those affected by the operation are the Russian-German-Dutch-French company domiciled in Switzerland, Nord Stream AG.

The consequences of this sabotage have devastated the economy of the European Union, causing a staggering rise in energy prices and a series of bankruptcies.

Journalist Seymour Hersh has been the scourge of US presidents since the 1960s and was once described by the Republican Party as “the closest thing American journalism has to terrorism.”

Throughout his journalistic career, Hersh published stories on the My Lai massacre in Vietnam and was the first to report on the US bombing raids on Cambodia.

It also exposed CIA espionage on US soil against anti-war activists and the coup plot against Salvador Allende in Chile.

His articles helped get Washington to curtail its chemical weapons program and warned against the lie of nuclear weapons in Iraq and publicized the torture in Abu Graib prison.





