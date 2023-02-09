Orban unexpectedly reacted to the appearance of Zelensky at the EU summit

The footage shows how Zelensky, accompanied by the head of the European Council Charles Michel, approaches the heads of EU member states. Everyone, with the exception of Orban, applauds the Ukrainian leader.

During a speech at a special plenary session of the European Parliament, Zelensky thanked European leaders for their help and added that his country is moving closer to joining the European Union.

From the very beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the Hungarian authorities have repeatedly stated that they would not supply weapons to the Kyiv authorities and would not allow other countries to transport them through their territory. As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Peter Szijjarto, explained, this is how Budapest seeks to secure ethnic Hungarians living in Transcarpathia. This decision is enshrined in Hungary at the legislative level.