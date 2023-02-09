Death toll from earthquake in Türkiye and Syria exceeds 16,000 | News

The number of deaths from the earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria this week already exceeds 16,000, while the number of injured in both countries exceeded 68,000.

Children rescued from rubble after earthquake in Türkiye and Syria

According to the Turkish emergency management agency AFAD, four days after the quake the death toll rose to 12,873 and the number of injured exceeded 63,000.

Turkish rescue authorities have warned that after the first 72 hours after Monday’s earthquake, it is feared that the death toll will rise rapidly due to the large number of people estimated to still be trapped in the rubble.

In the midst of rescue operations, rescuers managed to rescue a 16-year-old boy from the rubble, although as the hours pass, hopes of new survivors appearing diminish.

In Syria, the official death toll rose to 3,162 and the number of injuries to 5,235, while rescue efforts continue in the five provinces of the Arab country most affected by the magnitude 7.8 quake.

The Syrian news agency Sana reported that rescuers rescued seven people alive from the rubble of a building in the city of Aleppo. The bodies of 44 fatalities were also recovered.

LAST MINUTE| Seven civilians who were trapped under a collapsed building in the al-Mashrkah neighborhood of Aleppo city are rescued alive. The bodies of 44 fatalities were also removed.

As in Türkiye, rescuers warned that the numbers could continue to rise as many people remain trapped under the rubble of quake-hit buildings.

Pope Francis called on Wednesday to pray for all the people affected by the powerful earthquake in Türkiye and Syria.

#PrayTogether for the populations of Turkey and Syria, seriously affected by an earthquake that has caused thousands of deaths and injuries. I thank all those who are making an effort to provide relief, and I invite everyone to show solidarity.

The head of the Catholic Church thanked those who have provided relief and sent humanitarian aid to both countries via twitter.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



