|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
KHARTUM, February 9 – RIA Novosti. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, before discussing who “the world would be better without,” should remember history and pay attention to the internal politics of Germany itself and its colleagues from the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who visited Kyiv on Tuesday, allowed himself harsh remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying in an interview with the Bild newspaper that the world would be a better place without him.
February 8, 17:42
German Defense Minister evaded answering the question about the victory of Ukraine
“As for the statements of the new Minister of Defense of Germany, whose last name I have not yet learned, we have heard a lot of boorish statements from German politicians, but as to what kind of world would be better and who should be got rid of, I think they should would start with the process of studying the EU colleagues around them and look at internal German politics,” Lavrov told reporters.
According to him, “judging by the militaristic chorus of voices that are louder and louder in the West – and in Washington, and London, and in Brussels, and in Paris – the voices that the path to peace lies through arming Ukraine to the teeth, then, judging by this, Western colleagues believe that the world would be better without Russia, without a defeated Russia.
Lavrov noted that statements similar to those made by Pistorius “were heard from German soil at least once in history.”
“Do you remember how it all ended,” the Russian minister added.
Yesterday, 12:28Special military operation in Ukraine
Germany is trying to get the tanks promised to Ukraine sent, Scholz said
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report