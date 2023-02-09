Syrian Parliament Demands End to Western Blockade After Earthquake | News

The Popular Assembly (unicameral parliament) of Syria called on the international community on Thursday to immediately lift the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the people of that country, which hinder the effort to bring aid to the victims and regions affected by the attacks. powerful earthquakes last Monday, which also affected Türkiye.

Death toll from earthquake in Türkiye and Syria exceeds 16,000

In a declaration, the Assembly urged the Member States of the United Nations Organization (UN), the federations and parliamentary bodies, and the organizations that watch over human rights, to put pressure on the governments of countries that impose or contribute to impose blockades and unfair measures on the Syrian people, especially the United States and other Western countries.

The legislative body stressed that they must assume their moral and humanitarian duties and adhere to the principles and the charter of the United Nations.

He specified that with these steps they will support the efforts made by the Government of President Bashar al Assad to overcome the effects of the devastating earthquake in the shortest possible time.

The text recalls that the devastating earthquake “left hundreds of victims and thousands injured, in addition to the displacement of a large number of families from their areas of residence, the demolition and cracking of thousands of buildings and homes, and severe damage to vital elements, facilities and infrastructure.

The Assembly stressed that in addition to a ferocious war of a terrorist nature conceived and financed from the West, Syria has been subjected to “a unilateral economic blockade and unfair coercive measures that included the economic, social, health, educational and coexistence aspects of the Syrian citizen ”.

He explained that these measures of pressure weakened “to a great extent the system of local capacities with all its elements and components and negatively affected evacuations, rescue, relief and first aid.”

Copies of this statement were sent to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres; the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk; the president of the Interparliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco; the president of the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Ibrahim Bogali; the president of the Parliament of the countries of the Common Market of the South (Mercosur), Thomas Bitar, and the president of the Mediterranean Parliament, Gennaro Migliori.

In addition, they were sent to the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Martin Chongong; the Secretary General of the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, Muhammad Qureshi Niass; the Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, Muhammad Reza Majidi, and the Secretary General of the Mediterranean Parliament, Sergio Piazzi.

