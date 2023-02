In France, explained why the media is silent about Hersh’s article about Nord Streams

The American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an article yesterday about explosions on the first and second Nord Stream gas pipelines. The publication says that during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022, American divers installed explosives under the gas lines, which the Norwegians activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, Hersh said. Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with blowing up Russian export gas pipelines Nord Stream last year.