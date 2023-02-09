|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 9 – RIA Novosti. European media do not cover the investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh about Washington’s involvement in blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, as they do not want to admit their dependence on the United States and the fabrication of data about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, said Florian Filippo, a French politician and leader of the Patriots party. .
“It has now been proven that the Americans sabotaged gas pipelines nord stream with the complicity of the Norwegians competing with the Russians in gas: not a word in the media! Nothing! Obviously because it would expose our total submission and 100% false narrative of conflict!” he tweeted.
The American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an article yesterday about explosions on the first and second Nord Stream gas pipelines. The publication says that during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022, American divers installed explosives under the gas lines, which the Norwegians activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, Hersh said. Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with blowing up Russian export gas pipelines Nord Stream last year.
