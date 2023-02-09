French unions support the rejection of pension reform | News

Around 200 workers, including electricians, railway workers, garbage collectors and employees of the gas and sewage service, mobilized at noon this Thursday in the vicinity of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, in rejection of the pension reform project promoted by the government of Emmanuel Macron.

Gathered peacefully for an hour on the Trocadéro esplanade, the workers held up banners that read “Pension, special regime for all” and “For all workers and for a better world, even if Macron doesn’t want it, here we are”, among other slogans.

One of the organizers of the protest, the delegate of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) in the French capital, Arnaud Baret, told local media that the opposition to the pension reform project is massive.

He added that the proposal made by the Government affects all sectors and therefore it is important to seek unity among all to reject it and fight for collective rights.

According to polls, two out of three French people and nine out of ten workers oppose the project, which aims to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030, as well as the increase in the contribution period from 42 to 43 in 2027. years to collect a full pension.

The French unions carried out a massive mobilization against the pension reform project on January 31, when between 1.27 and 2.8 million people marched through the streets. This is considered the biggest protest in three decades against a social reform.

Then, on February 7, they mobilized between 757,000 and almost two million people in various regions, a prelude to the next demonstration, organized for February 16.

It is expected that at the end of the winter school holidays, on March 7 and 8, there will be new marches against the pension reform, according to statements to international media by the Secretary General of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), Yvan Ricordeau .

