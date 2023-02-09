Russian House sends aid to victims of the earthquake in Turkey

ANKARA, February 9 – RIA Novosti. Employees of the Russian House in Ankara, representatives of the Russian embassy in Turkey and business sent assistance to those affected by the devastating earthquake in southeastern Turkey, the collection of things is still ongoing, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The death toll from the earthquake in 10 provinces of Turkey has risen to 14,351, with 63,794 injured. Turkey has declared seven days of national mourning, and a three-month state of emergency has been declared in 10 affected provinces. Search and rescue operations have been completed in two provinces.

Employees of the Russian House in Ankara, the Russian Embassy in Turkey, the representative offices of Rostec and Gazpromexport in Ankara collected more than 60 boxes of things for the victims of the earthquake in southeastern Turkey and handed them over to the Çankaya municipality of Ankara for further shipment to the city of Samandag, Hatay province.

The parcels contain warm winter clothes for men, women and children, shoes, food, and hygiene items. At the site of the Russian House, the collection of things to help the victims continues.