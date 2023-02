Russian House sends aid to victims of the earthquake in Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The death toll from the earthquake in 10 provinces of Turkey has risen to 14,351, with 63,794 injured. Turkey has declared seven days of national mourning, and a three-month state of emergency has been declared in 10 affected provinces. Search and rescue operations have been completed in two provinces.