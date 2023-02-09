The death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria rises to almost 20,000 | News

The number of deaths registered in Türkiye and Syria as a result of the strong earthquakes almost reached 20,000 people on Thursday while more than 70,000 were injured in both nations.

Children rescued from rubble after earthquake in Türkiye and Syria

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 16,170 deaths and 64,194 injuries were recorded, meanwhile, the Syrian Ministry of Health reported more than 3,470 fatalities and more than 6,000 injuries.

The Akot Search and Rescue Foundation pointed out this day that the number of people affected by the earthquake reached 10 million in Türkiye when they report 6,444 collapsed buildings.

In turn, the rescue teams continue the search for thousands of people trapped under the rubble while the cold temperatures that average -5ºC and the time that has elapsed threatens the discovery of survivors.

Syrian Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghobash denounced at a press conference that the sanctions imposed by the West for more than 10 years hinder humanitarian aid and emergency response.

At the same time, the minister stressed that the hospital and health centers are working at their maximum capacity, meanwhile, the necessary equipment and personnel have been mobilized to the affected areas.

Syria has not received any humanitarian aid from the countries of the European Union. The sanctions prevent cooperation with the Syrian government, according to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Damascus has called for the EU and US to lift sanctions over the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/PGQ29c2SBq

For its part, the United Nations sent this day to the region controlled by the Syrian rebels an aid convoy that crossed from Türkiye through the Bab Al Hawa pass while the Arab foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, stressed that international aid must go through Damascus.

Based on this, the Syrian Ministry of Health reiterated its call to the member states of the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations in order to expedite assistance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) pointed out that 23 million people are highly at risk, as a result of a severe health crisis that could cause even more deaths than earthquakes.





