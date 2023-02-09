MOSCOW, February 9 – RIA Novosti. The office of the British Prime Minister said that The office of the British Prime Minister said that London would not transfer fighter jets to Kyiv if this could affect the security of Britain itself, the Telegraph newspaper writes.

On Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech in the British Parliament, asked the UK for combat aircraft. Sky News, citing a Downing Street spokesman, reported that British Prime Minister Sunak asked Defense Secretary Wallace to find out which planes London could potentially transfer to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s Office has said the authorities will not send fighter jets to Ukraine if it puts Britain’s security at risk.

A representative of the prime minister’s office declined to comment on reports about the possibility of providing Kyiv with fighters, while noting that Britain has a sufficient number of Typhoon and F-35 fighters.

“Of course, we will not do anything that could jeopardize the security of the UK,” a spokesman for the prime minister’s office said.