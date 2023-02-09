Zelenskiy claims to have handed over Russian plan for Moldova to Sandu

“Recently, I spoke with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and informed her about what our intelligence managed to intercept – a detailed Russian plan for the destruction of the political situation in Moldova. A Russian document that shows: who, when and after what actions is going to break Moldova and the democratic order and establish your control over it,” Zelensky said during a speech on Thursday in Brussels at the Council of Europe. He added that he “immediately warned about all these threats” to Moldova.