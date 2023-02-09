Zelenskiy claims to have handed over Russian plan for Moldova to Sandu

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 9 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the European Council, said that Ukrainian intelligence had previously intercepted the alleged “RF plan” to “destroy the democratic order” in Moldova, the Ukrainian side warned the Moldovan leadership.
“Recently, I spoke with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and informed her about what our intelligence managed to intercept – a detailed Russian plan for the destruction of the political situation in Moldova. A Russian document that shows: who, when and after what actions is going to break Moldova and the democratic order and establish your control over it,” Zelensky said during a speech on Thursday in Brussels at the Council of Europe. He added that he “immediately warned about all these threats” to Moldova.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel and RIA Novosti, said that the West is now “eying” Moldova for the role of the “next Ukraine”, since the country’s President Maia Sandu is ready for almost anything. According to the head of the press service of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, Daniel Voda, the Russian side’s statement that Moldova could become a “second Ukraine” is not true.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
