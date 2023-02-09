Unesco denounces deficiencies in global school feeding | News

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) published this Wednesday its report “Learn and prosper: school health and nutrition around the world“, in which it denounces that 73 million of the most marginalized children do not receive school meals.

The study was presented by the General Subdirectorate of UNESCO for Education, the Directorate of Education and Adolescent Development of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the Directorate of School Programs of the World Food Program (WFP). .

The report shows how countries around the world are investing in the health and well-being of their students through school health and nutrition.

According to the results, marginalized children who do not receive school meals decrease their ability to benefit from education.

In addition, each year, more than 246 million students are victims of violence in and around school, and one in three schools lacks basic drinking water and adequate sanitation facilities.

According to the report’s findings, “despite significant progress in school health and nutrition, more work needs to be done to ensure that existing programs are comprehensive, meet the needs of all learners, and endure.”

Unesco expressed concern about the fact that “many children are still out of school, especially in the poorest countries and in the most marginalized communities.”





