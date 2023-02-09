Rheinmetall discusses with Ukraine the possibility of supplying Panther tanks

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 9 – RIA Novosti. Armin Papperger, CEO of the German Rheinmetall, said that the defense concern is discussing with Ukraine the possibility of supplying the country with Panther battle tanks.
“We are negotiating with Kyiv to export (tanks) Panther,” Papperger said in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.
According to the head of Rheinmetall, Ukraine has expressed interest in these tanks, as well as in Lynx infantry fighting vehicles.
As the German publication notes, Rheinmetall introduced the Panther tank last summer in Paris, calling it the most powerful battle tank in the world. Ukraine, in the event of a deal, would become the first country to receive these tanks, since so far only their demonstration model exists. However, according to Papperger, deliveries are already possible “in 15-18 months.”
For the export of tanks developed in Germany, the approval of Berlin will be required.
Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Lavrov warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographic objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line.
