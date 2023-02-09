Rheinmetall discusses with Ukraine the possibility of supplying Panther tanks

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Lavrov warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographic objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line.