The death toll in Türkiye and Syria due to earthquakes rises to more than 12,000 | News

The authorities of Türkiye and Syria have presented a new balance of the victims left by the earthquakes registered last Monday, totaling more than 12,000 deaths so far.

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reported this Wednesday that the death toll had risen to 9,057 and the number of injuries to 52,979. In addition, 6,444 buildings were collapsed.

From Hatay province, the president reiterated that the search and rescue efforts will continue and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that no one is left under the rubble.

In turn, the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) specified that 98,153 people are participating in search and rescue work, along with 5,514 vehicles and construction machinery in the area where the earthquake occurred.

For his part, teleSUR correspondent in Syria, Hisham Wannous, indicated that the total death toll in that nation exceeds 3,000 people and more than 5,000 injured.

“In Syria, across the entire Syrian territory, both under the control of the Syrian authorities and under the control of armed groups, 3,300 people have been killed so far,” he said.

Of that total, Syrian Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghobash confirmed that the death toll from the quake rose to 1,262, while 2,285 people were injured in areas under government control. However, the official clarified that these data were preliminary.

Likewise, he asserted that the search and rescue teams continue their work to find the people who are among the rubble.

On this day, shipments of humanitarian aid and equipment have arrived in both Türkiye and Syria to support relief efforts in countries such as Mexico, Venezuela, India, Pakistan, Russia, among others.





