Turkey continues to extinguish the fire in the port of Iskenderun

ANKARA, February 8 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish authorities continue to carry out measures from land and air to extinguish a fire in the Turkish port of Iskenderun, explosions are periodically heard, a correspondent of the A Haber TV channel reported from the scene.

The fire in the port area broke out on Monday evening in containers with cargo that turned over during the earthquake. Now the port is not working, its infrastructure was damaged during the earthquake. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday that the fight against the fire is still underway with the use of helicopters and aircraft.