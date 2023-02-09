China urges US to lift sanctions on Syria after earthquake | News

The spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, demanded this Wednesday that the Government of the United States (USA) lift the unilateral sanctions against Syria, after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that affected that country.

Death toll from earthquake exceeds 11,000 in Türkiye and Syria

“In this catastrophic situation, the US should give up its obsessive geopolitical ideas, immediately lift the unilateral sanctions imposed against Syria, and open the doors to providing humanitarian aid to that country,” the Chinese spokeswoman said.

In this sense, the diplomat noted that the US military continues to intervene in Syria’s main oil areas, stealing their oil and smuggling food, where they have looted more than 80 percent of the production of this natural resource.

“The United States has long been involved in the Syrian crisis. Its frequent military attacks and its harsh economic sanctions have caused enormous civilian casualties and have taken away the livelihoods of Syrians,” the official said.

On the other hand, Mao Ning noted that “China decided to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to Syria for 30 million yuan (about 4.4 million dollars) to express our support for the Government and the people of that country” for the earthquake that has left around 2,530 people dead.

“Devastating earthquakes, plus years of war and turmoil, have left Syria in a dire humanitarian crisis. The United Nations Organization (UN) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have requested emergency assistance from Syria to prevent further deterioration of its humanitarian situation,” insisted Mao Ning.

