An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was recorded in the center of Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was recorded in the central part of Turkey, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

According to the EMSC website, the earthquake was followed by seven more aftershocks in Turkey with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.4.

On the morning of February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey, making it the strongest since 1939, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On Monday afternoon, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. According to the latest figures, the death toll has risen to 6,234 and the injured to 37,011.