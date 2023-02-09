Unesco warns of damage to heritage in Syria and Türkiye | News

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) warned on Wednesday that World Heritage-listed sites in Syria and Türkiye are under threat following damage from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They denounce that US sanctions prevent aid to Syria after earthquake

The agency of the United Nations Organization (UN) stated that the old city of Aleppo, in northern Syria, and the Turkish fortress of Diyarbakır suffered extensive damage; and warned that other sites could have been affected as well.

Among the damages that concern Unesco, are those caused by the earthquake in Aleppo, mainly in the citadel and the souks, where the minaret of the Great Mosque suffered extensive damage.

Following the earthquakes in Syria & Türkiye, our thoughts and condolences go to the families and loved ones of the victims, the injured, and all those affected.

UNESCO will provide assistance within its mandate. pic.twitter.com/kjUneobYmN

— UNESCO ��️ #Education #Sciences #Culture ���� (@UNESCO)

February 7, 2023

For its part, Türkiye suffered the collapse of numerous buildings in the Diyarbakır fortress and the nearby Hevsel Gardens, where styles from the Roman, Sassanid, Byzantine, Islamic and Ottoman eras converge.

Unesco also refers concern to sites such as Göbekli Tepe, the famous archaeological site Nemrut Dağ and the Tell de Arslantepe.

In this sense, the natural disaster caused great havoc in one of the largest inhabited areas on the planet, located in the so-called Fertile Crescent, witness to the rise of civilizations, from Hittites to Ottomans, hence the diversity of archaeological sites.

After learning about the natural phenomenon and its consequences, the director general of Unesco, Audrey Azoulay, assured in a statement that the entity “will provide assistance within the framework of its mandate.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source