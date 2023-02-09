US to continue experiments after Afghanistan, Patrushev says

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 8 – RIA Novosti. The United States, having left Afghanistan, will continue its geopolitical experiments in other regions of the world, said Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council.
The major hotbed of instability created by the West in Afghanistan could spread to all the states of the region, Patrushev said, speaking on Wednesday in Moscow at the fifth meeting of secretaries of security councils on the Afghan problem.
“There is no doubt that the Americans will continue their geopolitical experiments in other regions of the world, primarily in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America,” the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation added. .
January 26, 12:22Special military operation in Ukraine
Patrushev called the events in Ukraine the result of US preparations for a hybrid war
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report