Reported 30 deaths from traffic accident in Kohistan, Pakistan | News

At least 30 people died and another 15 were injured after a traffic accident reported on Tuesday in Kohistan, a district in northern Pakistan.

According to local media, a bus dedicated to passenger traffic collided with a light car and they fell down a ravine.

The authorities clarified that the bus collided with the vehicle because it was moving in the opposite lane to the one it should have.

اسلام آباد: وزیراطلاعات گلگت فتح اللّٰہ خان نے کوہستان کے مقام پیش آنے والے افسوس واقعے میں قیمتی انسانی جانوں ضیاع پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار کرتے کرتے ہوئے ناگہانی حادثے میں جاں بحق افراد کے لواحقین سے دلی ہمدردی و اظہار اظہار ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/Fdw3QasADE

— Fateh Ullah Khan (@FatehUllahPTIGB)

February 7, 2023

Pakistani President Arif Alvi offered his condolences to the families of the victims in a press release.

Likewise, the Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, regretted the event and the loss of human life, while ordering the competent authorities to evacuate the injured and improve the coordination of emergency response.

“All the condolences of the Provincial Government are with the bereaved families in their hour of pain. The Provincial Government has instructed the corresponding institutions to use all efforts, by virtue of which the rescue process has begun,” said the information minister of Gilgit-Baltistan province, Fateh Ullah.





