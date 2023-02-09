Foreign Ministry says there are no threats to infrastructure projects in Turkey

MOSCOW, February 8 – RIA Novosti. Moscow proceeds from the fact that there are no serious threats to infrastructure projects in Turkey now, including plans to create a gas hub in Turkey, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.
“The scale is large, of course, this will have some consequences, but if we talk about energy cooperation between Russia and Turkey, then it is developing in accordance with the plans that were approved and agreed upon at the highest level. You know that our representatives are in provide real-time information about the state of affairs at the construction site,” Grushko told reporters.
“For the time being, we proceed from the fact that there are no serious threats to the implementation of the agreed infrastructure projects,” Grushko said, answering the question whether the catastrophic consequences of the earthquake in Turkey could affect plans to create a gas hub in Turkey.
