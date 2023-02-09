Children rescued from rubble after earthquake in Türkiye and Syria | News

In the midst of the sadness that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has left in Türkiye, rescuers from that nation rescued this Wednesday a boy who had been under the rubble for 55 hours, and with him his pet.

The death toll in Türkiye and Syria due to earthquakes rises to more than 12,000

Rescuers from the Turkish Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) found the 13-year-old boy, identified as Berat, and his parrot in Hatay province.

Likewise, the Türkiye rescue forces located 18-month-old twins and their parents, who had remained for nearly 40 hours under the demolition, in the province of Gaziantep.

Ahmet Erbay, one of the children, was the first to be rescued, after being trapped by the rubble. Later after saving his twin sister, Amine, they were both taken to the hospital.

Some people invoked this fact as a miracle, which regardless of the spirituality of the people showed the desire to find life, despite the more than 12,000 deaths that the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria has left so far.

For their part, the Turkish authorities indicated that the number of deaths and 52,979 injuries in the country rose to 9,057, while around 6,444 collapsed buildings were reported.

Local media also found that little Arif Kaan, only three years old, was taken to the hospital with his father 43 hours after the earthquake in Türkiye.

Other good news published by Syrian media confirm that the White Helmets rescue group in the nation managed to rescue a family from under the rubble in the northwest of the country.

“A true miracle, the voices of joy reach the sky, an entire family is rescued from under the rubble of their house in the town of Besanya, in the west of Idlib,” the rescuers underlined from their multimedia platforms.

The United Nations Organization (UN) appreciated that “at the same time, the children of Syria continue to face one of the most complicated humanitarian situations in the world.”

According to the organization, the worsening of the economic crisis, the hostilities, the massive displacements and the devastation of public infrastructure mean that two thirds of the inhabitants of Syria require assistance.

