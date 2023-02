The head of the international committee of the US Senate approved the delivery of the F-35 to Greece

“I’m glad that two days ago I approved the F-35 for the Hellenic Republic, and I didn’t do it because I’m just a fan of the Greek people. I did it because it’s a country that shares our values, that agrees with us on about what is important in the world : democracy, human rights, the rule of law, a country that is not belligerent towards its neighbors, but vice versa,” Menendez said at the Delphi Economic Forum in Washington to applause from the audience. Excerpts from the speech of the head of the US Senate committee were distributed by the organizers of the forum.