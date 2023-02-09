The head of the international committee of the US Senate approved the delivery of the F-35 to Greece

ATHENS, February 8 – RIA Novosti. US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez approved Greece’s request to buy a squadron of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

“I’m glad that two days ago I approved the F-35 for the Hellenic Republic, and I didn’t do it because I’m just a fan of the Greek people. I did it because it’s a country that shares our values, that agrees with us on about what is important in the world : democracy, human rights, the rule of law, a country that is not belligerent towards its neighbors, but vice versa,” Menendez said at the Delphi Economic Forum in Washington to applause from the audience. Excerpts from the speech of the head of the US Senate committee were distributed by the organizers of the forum.

“When a country shares our values ​​and there is a strategic interest, I will sign without any problems as chairman of the foreign relations committee, which has jurisdiction over the sale of weapons. I have no problem signing in such circumstances. But when a country demonstrates the opposite, then yes, I have problems ” Menendez said.

Greece at the end of June 2022 sent an official letter of request to the United States for the purchase of a squadron of fifth-generation F-35 fighters. Athens intends to purchase 20 F-35 aircraft, and later 20 more. Greek National Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said at a parliamentary meeting on January 27 that a US response to a letter of request for F-35s is expected in two to three months.

At the same time, Greece is trying to prevent the sale of F-16 Block 70 fighter jets to Turkey. This was one of the reasons why Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan refused to communicate with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accusing him of violating the agreements reached.

Turkey plans to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets from the United States and upgrade 80 more in service with it. Senator Menendez, as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, has the power to veto the sale of US weapons systems.

Menendez in July 2022, in an interview with the Athens news agency AMNA, listed tough conditions under which he could withdraw his objections to the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, among them the abandonment of the Russian S-400 air defense systems and close relations with Russia, the cessation of flights over Greek islands, an end to human rights violations, including the imprisonment of journalists and lawyers.