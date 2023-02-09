Microsoft has implemented an analogue of ChatGPT in Bing and Edge

MOSCOW, February 8 – RIA Novosti. The American corporation Microsoft has introduced tools based on artificial intelligence into its Bing search engine and the Edge Internet browser, and also plans to give customers the opportunity to create analogues of the ChatGPT chat bot, follows from a company press release and media reports. The American corporation Microsoft has introduced tools based on artificial intelligence into its Bing search engine and the Edge Internet browser, and also plans to give customers the opportunity to create analogues of the ChatGPT chat bot, follows from a company press release and media reports.

“Today, we’re launching the all-new AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser, which are already in preview on Bing.com to provide improved search, more complete responses, a new chat experience, and the ability to create content,” the post reads.

February 7, 17:50 Media wars “Gazprom-Media Holding” stopped working with Google Corporation

“Microsoft plans to release software that will help large companies create their own chat bots similar to ChatGPT,” CNBC reported, citing sources.

Microsoft also plans to announce technology for companies, schools and governments to build their own bots using ChatGPT or enhance existing ones with new technology that can offer answers to call center agents during customer conversations, the sources said. In addition, Microsoft wants, in particular, to allow customers to upload their own data and improve the voice of their chatbots, and also intends to allow customers to replace the branding of Microsoft and OpenAI.

Microsoft was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen. The headquarters is located in Redmond, Washington. The company specializes in software development, in particular, Microsoft develops the Windows operating system.

At the end of January, Microsoft said it was investing “billions of dollars” in ChatGPT chatbot maker OpenAI. According to Bloomberg, the investment could reach $10 billion.