They denounce that US sanctions prevent aid to Syria after the earthquake | News

The Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Mekdad, affirmed this Wednesday that the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the West hinder the arrival of medicines and humanitarian aid after the strong earthquake last Monday, which has already left more than 2,000 dead in the country.

The foreign minister told international media that “the sanctions imposed by the United States and Western countries on Syria exacerbated the tragedy and catastrophe.”

“We again call on all the peoples and countries of the world to provide the required assistance to the Syrian people to face this humanitarian catastrophe,” he emphasized.

The senior diplomat pointed out that although the US authorities state that the sanctions do not affect humanitarian aid, they really “do not allow anything to reach Syria.”

In this sense, Al-Mekdad stressed that the White House and the European Union pressure third countries so that they do not negotiate any economic agreement with the Arab nation.

At the same time, he thanked the help provided by the sister countries that responded to the call made by the Foreign Ministry to the United Nations, its agencies and funds, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations.

In turn, the head of Syrian diplomacy pointed out that all the country’s capacities have been mobilized for the emergency plan adopted by the Council of Ministers headed by President Bashar Al-Assad.

