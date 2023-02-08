There was a video of the rescue of a man from the rubble in Aleppo

MOSCOW, February 8 – RIA Novosti. Servicemen of the military police of the Russian Armed Forces in the Syrian city of Aleppo rescued a man from the rubble this night, who had been without movement, water and food for several days, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The footage published by the department shows the work of Russian military policemen clearing rubble on the streets of the city, extracting the victim from under the rubble of the building, transporting him to a safe place to provide the necessary assistance.
“Servicemen of the Russian grouping of forces in Syria are helping to eliminate the consequences of a powerful earthquake, including helping residents clear rubble. In the city of Aleppo on the night of February 8, servicemen of the military police battalion of the Russian Armed Forces rescued a surviving man from under the rubble, who spent several days in an immovable state without water and food,” the Russian military department said.
The Ministry of Defense noted that the Russian military is providing round-the-clock assistance to the Syrian people in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake. At the moment, with the help of servicemen of the RF Armed Forces, 27 rubbles have been dismantled, 42 people have been rescued from the rubble, 57 bodies of the dead have been removed, and medical assistance has been provided to 194 people.
“Including 3 rubbles have been dismantled over the current day, 1 body of the deceased has been removed from the rubble, medical assistance has been provided to 31 people. Donor blood is being collected at four deployed donor points (Aleppo, Hama, Jebla, Stamu), a total of 126 units of blood have been taken , including 55 doses of donated blood from servicemen of the RF Armed Forces have been taken over the current day,” the ministry added.
In addition, humanitarian aid distribution points have been deployed, where more than 11 tons of food and essentials have already been distributed.
