Death toll from earthquake exceeds 11,000 in Türkiye and Syria | News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the number of people who lost their lives in the country from last Monday’s earthquakes reached 8,574, even as rescue teams continue to search for victims buried under mountains of rubble.

There are almost 8,000 deaths from earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria

Erdogan spoke from the city of Kahramanmaras during a visit to some of the areas hardest hit by the tremors.

To this we must add that at least 2,530 people have died in Syria, according to a count of the figures made public by the Government of Damascus and rescue groups in the regions controlled by the occupying foreign forces, which raises the total number. deaths from the earthquakes to 11,104 so far.

Syrian Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghobash specified that this figure is preliminary and said that medical and emergency teams have been working at their maximum capacity for more than 55 hours to reach all the victims and remove them from under the rubble. , as well as transferring the injured to hospitals to provide them with treatment as quickly as possible.

He specified that the rescue teams are working to rescue the people who are alive under the rubble.

It added that truckloads of medicines and surgical and emergency supplies have been sent to Aleppo, Latakia and Hama, in addition to sending medical convoys from various governorates.

In Syria, the Minister of Education, Darem Tabaa, confirmed that the number of schools that were damaged as a result of the earthquake amounts to 248 so far distributed in the governorates of Aleppo, Lattakia, Tartous, Hama and the countryside of Idlib, in his in whole or in part, noting that 126 schools have been designated as shelters in the affected governorates.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the highest seat of Sunni Islamic learning, has called for global efforts to bring relief to earthquake victims in those countries.

“Our hearts are torn with grief over the terrible scenes of the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Türkiye,” Al-Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb said on Twitter.

“I call on the entire world to rise up to bring relief to the bereaved, to help the injured and the homeless, and to hasten to save those trapped under the rubble,” he added.

