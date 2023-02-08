The Foreign Ministry spoke about the possible transfer of UN headquarters to Switzerland

Switzerland is now unlikely to be a suitable place for the UN headquarters, director of the department of international organizations of the Russian Foreign Ministry Pyotr Ilyichev said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“Undoubtedly, the Swiss, even until February 2022, gravitated towards the EU approaches on the most important international dossiers, but the decision to join the EU anti-Russian sanctions finally put an end to their ability to play the role of an “honest broker.” So, obviously, today Switzerland is hardly suitable a new home for the organization’s headquarters,” Ilyichev concluded.