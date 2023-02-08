|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 8 – RIA Novosti. Switzerland is now unlikely to be a suitable place for the UN headquarters, director of the department of international organizations of the Russian Foreign Ministry Pyotr Ilyichev said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
He noted that the United States is increasingly violating its obligations under the agreement with the UN, which casts doubt on their right to maintain the status of the host country of the organization’s headquarters. However, in his opinion, on the issue of a possible transfer of headquarters to Switzerland, one cannot ignore Bern’s clear departure from the policy of neutrality since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.
“Undoubtedly, the Swiss, even until February 2022, gravitated towards the EU approaches on the most important international dossiers, but the decision to join the EU anti-Russian sanctions finally put an end to their ability to play the role of an “honest broker.” So, obviously, today Switzerland is hardly suitable a new home for the organization’s headquarters,” Ilyichev concluded.
Switzerland adheres to the principle of military neutrality, but in the Ukrainian conflict it unequivocally supports Kyiv. It has joined virtually all of the sanctions imposed on Russia since February 24 last year, blocked more than $7.5 billion worth of Russian assets, and intends to strengthen cooperation with NATO. As noted in the Russian Foreign Ministry, the neutral status that the country maintained even during the Second World War remained only in words.
Read the full text of the interview with Petr Ilyichev >>
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
