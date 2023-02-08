Russian aircraft Be-200 arrived in Turkey to put out fires after the earthquake

MOSCOW, February 8 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Be-200 tanker arrived at the Adana International Airport in southern Turkey to extinguish large fires that arose after a series of powerful aftershocks, a spokesman for The Russian Be-200 tanker arrived at the Adana International Airport in southern Turkey to extinguish large fires that arose after a series of powerful aftershocks, a spokesman for emergency services told RIA Novosti.

The fire in the territory of the port of Iskenderun broke out on Monday evening in containers with cargo that turned over during the earthquake. Now the port is not working, its infrastructure was damaged during the earthquake. Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday that the fire was still being fought using helicopters and aircraft. Explosions are periodically heard in the port.

“The Be-200 amphibious aircraft arrived at Adana International Airport to fight fires after the earthquake,” the source said.

Russia already has experience in fighting large fires after earthquakes with the help of aviation. In August 1999, after a powerful earthquake, a fire broke out at the petrochemical complex of the Tyuprash concern in Izmit, Turkey. There was a threat of explosions of tanks with significant reserves of heavy oil. The fire was extinguished with the help of three Russian Il-76 tanker aircraft, which knocked down the flames with a “water blow”. The initiator of the use of these aircraft was Russia.

The Be-200 twin-engine turbojet amphibious aircraft has no analogues in the world in terms of its technical characteristics. It can be operated from airfields of class “B” (runway length – 1.8 thousand meters), as well as from the surface of the sea, rivers and lakes at a depth of at least two meters and sea waves up to three points. The crew of the aircraft – two people.

The maximum takeoff weight in the fire-fighting version is up to 37.9 tons. The water reserve in the fire-fighting modification is 12 tons. For one refueling, the aircraft can dump up to 320 tons of water on the fire. Cruising speed – 710 kilometers per hour, flight range in the fire-fighting version (with an emergency portable fuel supply for one hour of flight) – 3.6 thousand kilometers.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The death toll in Turkey, according to the latest data, has reached almost 6.3 thousand, more than 37.1 thousand injured. Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning, and a state of emergency was declared in 10 provinces affected by the disaster for three months.