Russian aircraft Be-200 arrived in Turkey to put out fires after the earthquake

MOSCOW, February 8 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Be-200 tanker arrived at the Adana International Airport in southern Turkey to extinguish large fires that arose after a series of powerful aftershocks, a spokesman for emergency services told RIA Novosti.
The fire in the territory of the port of Iskenderun broke out on Monday evening in containers with cargo that turned over during the earthquake. Now the port is not working, its infrastructure was damaged during the earthquake. Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday that the fire was still being fought using helicopters and aircraft. Explosions are periodically heard in the port.
“The Be-200 amphibious aircraft arrived at Adana International Airport to fight fires after the earthquake,” the source said.
Russia already has experience in fighting large fires after earthquakes with the help of aviation. In August 1999, after a powerful earthquake, a fire broke out at the petrochemical complex of the Tyuprash concern in Izmit, Turkey. There was a threat of explosions of tanks with significant reserves of heavy oil. The fire was extinguished with the help of three Russian Il-76 tanker aircraft, which knocked down the flames with a “water blow”. The initiator of the use of these aircraft was Russia.
The Be-200 twin-engine turbojet amphibious aircraft has no analogues in the world in terms of its technical characteristics. It can be operated from airfields of class “B” (runway length – 1.8 thousand meters), as well as from the surface of the sea, rivers and lakes at a depth of at least two meters and sea waves up to three points. The crew of the aircraft – two people.
The maximum takeoff weight in the fire-fighting version is up to 37.9 tons. The water reserve in the fire-fighting modification is 12 tons. For one refueling, the aircraft can dump up to 320 tons of water on the fire. Cruising speed – 710 kilometers per hour, flight range in the fire-fighting version (with an emergency portable fuel supply for one hour of flight) – 3.6 thousand kilometers.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The death toll in Turkey, according to the latest data, has reached almost 6.3 thousand, more than 37.1 thousand injured. Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning, and a state of emergency was declared in 10 provinces affected by the disaster for three months.
Common trouble: rescue operation in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake

A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia.

A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia.

Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks.

Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 11,000, with more than 50,000 injured.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 11,000, with more than 50,000 injured.

Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey

Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey

“We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are flown at half mast until sunset on February 12.

Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are flown at half mast until sunset on February 12.

Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster.

Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster.

UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate.

UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate.

Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash.

Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash.

Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them.

Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them.

Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble.

Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble.

Rescuers will work around the clock.

Rescuers will work around the clock.

In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey.

In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey.

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow has half-mast the flag in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning.

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow has half-mast the flag in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning.

