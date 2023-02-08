South Korean parliament approves impeachment of interior minister | News

The South Korean National Assembly voted on Wednesday to impeach the Minister of the Interior and Security, Lee Sang-min, due to the management of the human stampede reported last year in the capital’s Itaewon neighborhood during a Halloween celebration. , in which more than 150 deaths were recorded.

The South Korean Parliament approved the impeachment motion with 179 votes in favor, 109 against and five invalid ballots, suspending Lee from office until the Constitutional Court issues a final decision in the next 180 days.

The initiative, which holds the official responsible for giving a negligent response to the avalanche, was presented by the main opposition party, the Democratic Party (DP), and two other minority parties.

This marks the National Assembly’s first impeachment of a Cabinet member, meaning Lee Sang-min will be suspended from duties until the Constitutional Court decides to endorse or reject the motion. Depending on the decision, he will either be reinstated or removed from office.

The DP, which has 169 of the 300 seats in the legislature, has issued strong criticisms of the ruling People’s Power Party (PPP) in the face of the events that occurred during the 2022 Halloween celebrations.

Instead, through a statement, the office of the president, Yoon Suk Yeol, described the motion as a “disgrace” and a “shame”, while accusing those who promoted it to abandon parliamentarism.

For their part, police determined last month after an investigative process that the Ministry of Interior and Security, the Seoul municipal government and the National Police Agency were not legally responsible for crowd control.

Although Parliament approved the impeachment in 2004 and 2016 of presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, respectively, this is the first time it has impeached a Cabinet member.





