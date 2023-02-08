Euroclear stopped accepting the ruble for payment

MOSCOW, February 8 – RIA Novosti. The European depository Euroclear stopped accepting the Russian ruble as a settlement currency and blocked an account with ING Bank, according to the company’s website. The European depository Euroclear stopped accepting the Russian ruble as a settlement currency and blocked an account with ING Bank, according to the company’s website.

“We refused to accept the Russian ruble as the settlement currency <...> and blocked our account with ING Bank,” Euroclear said in a statement. Now customers are no longer allowed to transfer rubles to ING Bank, the company informs.

10:08 Novak commented on EU exceptions to the fuel price ceiling

Euroclear has clarified that not only will the ruble be accepted into an account with ING Bank, but also into any other ruble accounts held in Euroclear’s name. “If this (sending funds to ruble accounts. – Ed.) happens, we will not bear any responsibility, since payments will not be considered received,” the message says.

The company also said that any ruble balances that can be converted into another currency will be converted into euros on February 8.

In early June, the European Union included the National Settlement Depository (NSD) in the sanctions lists as part of the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions, later Switzerland joined the restrictive measures. Thus, in addition to the securities and funds of Russian clients in various currencies immobilized in NSD’s accounts with Euroclear and Clearstream since March, funds in euros and francs in NSD’s accounts with foreign correspondent banks were also blocked.

At the end of last year, NSD received general licenses to unlock assets in Euroclear and Clearstream, which expired on January 7, 2023.