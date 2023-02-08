The words of the Minister of defense of Germany about a world without Putin outraged netizens

MOSCOW, February 8 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users were outraged by the words of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview with the Bild newspaper that the Twitter users were outraged by the words of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview with the Bild newspaper that the world would be better without Russian President Vladimir Putin. “According to normal people in Germany, ‘the world would be a better place without US military bases abroad,'” one commenter wrote.

February 6, 09:46 Germany urged Scholz to change plans for Ukraine because of Putin’s words

“He has problems with the army in his country, and he thinks about Putin all the time,” another sneered.

“He has recently held the post of Minister of Defense, and has already managed to show his whole essence,” said a third participant in the discussion.

“What right does he have to say that? Shame,” another user shared his opinion.

“Politicians making such statements should be banned from holding high positions in the state,” the readers concluded.

The new head of the German Defense Ministry, Pistorius, took office on January 19. This happened after Christina Lambrecht filed a petition to be removed from this position at the beginning of the year. She explained her decision by “lasting for months” the close attention of the German media to her person, which prevented her from performing her duties.

According to the German newspaper Die Welt, in 2018 Pistorius called for a review of EU sanctions against Russia. According to him, they damaged the country’s economy and strengthened Russia’s position. He was also a member of the German-Russian Friendship Group, created in cooperation with the Russian Federation Council, studied Russian. But at the same time, the politician criticized the special operation in Ukraine.