Girl and her mother rescued 44 hours after the earthquake in Türkiye | News

Rescuers managed to pull a woman and her two-year-old daughter alive from the rubble of a destroyed building on Wednesday, some 44 hours after last Monday’s devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake registered in Türkiye.

Turkish president declares state of emergency for three months

The woman identified as 33-year-old Imed Sabha and her two-year-old daughter Vafe Sabha were trapped by the rubble of the collapsing building in the Mustafa Kemal district of the southern city of Kahramanmaras. from Turkiye.

The rescuers told local media that they heard screams for help when they were walking through the streets of the Mustafa Kemal district, so they proceeded to the rescue.

‘Search and rescue teams carry two-year old Vafe Sabha from the rubble of collapsed concrete building after 44 hours along with her 33-year-old mother Imed Sabha (not seen) in Hatay. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images’

The girl and her mother were taken to a nearby hospital in the city of Kahramanmaras for treatment.

So far, more than 8,500 people have been rescued alive, according to figures offered this Wednesday by the Türkiye State Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD), which recorded more than 7,100 deaths and more than 40,900 injuries as a result of the earthquakes.





