St Petersburg University, if necessary, will provide any assistance to a student detained in Latvia

St. Petersburg, February 8 – RIA Novosti. Employees and students of St. Petersburg State University (SPbU) are ready to provide any assistance to university student Tatyana Andriets, who participates in the anti-fascist movement and was detained by the Latvian authorities, the university said.

According to information in the Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in Latvia, on Sunday in Riga, the State Security Service of the Republic of Latvia detained Tatyana Andriets, a social activist and citizen of Latvia, who had recently arrived in Latvia from St. Petersburg, where she studies, for 48 hours. As of Tuesday, the girl has not been formally charged.

At the same time, the diplomatic mission noted that the agency has no doubt that “Latvian punitive authorities, notorious for their ingenuity, will certainly find something to accuse T. Andriets, who is known for her principled position on protecting the rights of journalists and activists of the Russian-speaking diaspora who are being persecuted in Latvia”.

“SPbU staff and students have already expressed their readiness to provide legal and any other assistance that a SPbU student needs,” said Yury Penov, Vice-Rector for Legal Affairs, whose words are quoted in response to a corresponding appeal in the virtual reception of the university.

The press service of St Petersburg University told RIA Novosti that they do not yet have information about whether Andriets or her representatives applied to the university for help.

As noted in the university, this student is a member of the anti-fascist movement. Earlier, in August 2022, the girl was detained by the Latvian authorities for participating in a protest against the demolition of the monument to the liberators of Riga.