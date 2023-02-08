There are almost 8,000 deaths from earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria | News

The Türkiye state Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) reported Wednesday that the death toll from the earthquakes that devastated the south of the country last Monday amounted to 7,108, while 812 deaths are reported in Syria.

In its most recent report, the AFAD detailed that the people who were injured add up to 40,910, while there are more than 8,500 people rescued in 10 provinces of the country.

Türkiye and Syria were hit last Monday by two powerful tremors, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 respectively, which were followed by hundreds of aftershocks, affecting more than 13 million people.

▪️ Kahramanmaraş’ta gerçekleşen 7,7 büyüklüğündeki depremin ardından an itibarıyla toplam 648 deprem meydana gelmiştir.

—AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik)

February 8, 2023

The AFAD indicated in its statement that more than 96,670 search and rescue teams are in the field working to save lives.

“As a result of negotiations with the Türkiye Foreign Ministry, 5,309 people from other countries with the purpose of helping were sent to the disaster area,” it said.

The state agency mentioned that a total of 70,818 tents were installed to house families of survivors who were left without property.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considered last Tuesday that this is “one of the biggest disasters not only in the history of the Turkish Republic but also in our geography and the world.”

Syria denounces that sanctions exacerbate catastrophe

In Syria, the authorities had not updated the death toll on Wednesday. Last Tuesday they reported a total of 812 deaths from the earthquakes.

The Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Al-Mekdad, described the catastrophe of the earthquake that hit his country as “great”, a situation that is made more difficult to combat due to the sanctions imposed by the United States (USA). ).

“The sanctions imposed by the United States and Western countries on Syria exacerbated the tragedy and catastrophe, and we again call on all the peoples and countries of the world to provide the required assistance to the Syrian people to face this humanitarian catastrophe,” said the foreign minister. to the Al-Mayadeen channel.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



