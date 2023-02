Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 6,957

The number of victims of a powerful earthquake in Turkey has reached almost seven thousand people, more than 38 thousand were injured, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 occurred in the south-east of Turkey, in the province of Kahramanmaras early in the morning on February 6. According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it has become the strongest since 1939. Later, experts registered three dozen aftershocks, and in the middle of the day – new powerful shocks with a magnitude of 7.7.