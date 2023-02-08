Patrushev urged to strengthen cooperation between countries on Afghan issues

Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, called for strengthening the interaction of countries on the Afghan problem and expressed hope for the participation of Afghan representatives in this dialogue.

The ongoing work contributes to strengthening regional security and coordinating the efforts of our states to counter common challenges and threats, he added.

“I hope that the practice of holding multilateral meetings of secretaries of security councils on Afghan issues will continue in the future. I also hope that Afghan representatives will be involved in the activities of our dialogue mechanism when the necessary conditions are created for this,” Patrushev said.