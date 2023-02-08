Patrushev urged to strengthen cooperation between countries on Afghan issues

MOSCOW, February 8 – RIA Novosti. Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, called for strengthening the interaction of countries on the Afghan problem and expressed hope for the participation of Afghan representatives in this dialogue.
“Since its inception in 2018, the mechanism of multilateral cooperation between our states on Afghanistan has fully proved its relevance,” Patrushev said Wednesday in Moscow at the fifth meeting of secretaries of security councils on Afghan issues.
The ongoing work contributes to strengthening regional security and coordinating the efforts of our states to counter common challenges and threats, he added.
“I hope that the practice of holding multilateral meetings of secretaries of security councils on Afghan issues will continue in the future. I also hope that Afghan representatives will be involved in the activities of our dialogue mechanism when the necessary conditions are created for this,” Patrushev said.
It is also important to build up joint efforts within the framework of other international dialogue mechanisms on the Afghan problem, he stressed.
“A special place among them is occupied by the Moscow format. The development of the situation in Afghanistan is an integral topic in the course of events under the auspices of the SCO, the CSTO and the CIS. Work in these formats should organically complement each other,” said the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked