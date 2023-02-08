Protests continue in France against the pension reform | News

Hundreds of thousands of people continued on Tuesday the third day of strikes and demonstrations against the retirement reform, with which the French government intends to extend the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) reported that at least two million people marched, while the Ministry of the Interior estimated 750,000 participation in the protests against the bill that raises the minimum retirement age, which reached its deadline on Tuesday. second day of debates in the National Assembly.

The massive mobilization is a representation of the convening power of the unions in their rejection of the intention of the administration of President Emmanuel Macron to extend the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

The general secretary of the CGT, Philippe Martinez, declared that “it is the street that elects the deputies who are supposed to represent the people. When they pass laws contrary to what the people want, there is a democratic problem”.

In this sense, the trade union central urged to question deputies and senators to reject the project in the French Parliament, which also includes increasing the contribution period and eliminating special pension schemes.

Likewise, he asked the unions and the population to take to the streets with greater force next Saturday and carry out strikes.

