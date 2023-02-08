Kazakhstan has updated the rules for obtaining residence permits by foreigners

ALMA-ATA, February 8 – RIA Novosti. Kazakhstan has updated the rules for issuing a permanent residence permit for foreigners, now this requires a passport and confirmation of the address of residence in the country, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the agency, “citizens of countries with which Kazakhstan has relevant migration agreements can enter, leave, transit, move and temporarily stay in our country according to internal documents.”

“However, in order for a foreigner to obtain a permit for permanent residence in the Republic of Kazakhstan, a foreign passport is required as a document proving the identity of a foreign citizen or stateless person and confirming their legal status,” the report says.

The press release explains that now foreigners need to provide their passport, the validity of which will be at least 180 calendar days on the date of application for permanent residence.

To obtain a temporary residence permit, the personal presence of the owner of the housing, a person acting on his behalf by proxy, or a notarized consent of the owner is also required. “These measures were taken in order to exclude the possibility of registration of foreigners at non-existent addresses, as well as at addresses that are not related to the applicant,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan reported that foreigners with in- demand professions will receive an advantage when applying for a permanent residence permit in Kazakhstan. The list of such specialties includes doctors, engineers, agronomists, architects, biologists, geologists, hydrologists, metallurgists, pharmacologists, chemists, ecologists, information technology specialists, university professors in the field of healthcare, engineering and teaching staff of technical and vocational education, and others.

The agency also reported that updated migration rules came into force in the country on January 27. Now citizens of the EAEU will be able to stay in the republic for no more than 90 days within 180 days, other foreigners – no more than 30 days, but also a maximum of 90 days in six months. In the previous edition of the rules, there were no restrictions regarding the 180-day period, thus, foreigners lose the opportunity to repeatedly renew the terms of stay, leaving the country for a short time and entering again.