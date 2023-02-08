US President Delivers State of the Union Address | News

The President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, delivered his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, the second of his administration.

During his speech, Biden commented that in two years in office he has been “able to create more jobs in two years than any other president in the history of the United States,” adding that they have created 800,000 jobs in manufacturing and 7,000 jobs in the construction.

Biden noted that before, the US used to be the first infrastructure in the world, but now it ranks 13th. “We have financed large projects such as airports in several of the largest cities in our country, financed high-speed internet projects,” she stressed.

On the other hand, he asserted that all US infrastructure must be made with national materials, while he stated that “we are building an economy where no one is abandoned.”

Biden also acknowledged that inflation has been a relevant issue in the country, stating that “it’s going down, it’s not happening fast enough, but it’s happening.” In mid-2022, the US reached 9.1 percent year-on-year inflation, a record in the last 40 years.

Regarding the issue of Covid-19, the president said that “the virus has not gone away” and reported that deaths from this disease have been reduced by 20 percent, estimating that “we will soon end the public state of emergency. We have to remember that the balance we are paying will never go away or be erased.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University in the US, that country leads the list of Covid-19 infections, from the start of the pandemic to date, with more than 102 million cases and 1,112,124 deaths.

In turn, he spoke about the increase in violence in the country. “We need to ban assault weapons once and for all… Mass killings have tripled, we must get the job done.”

Figures from The Gun Violence Archive organization indicate that, until February 6, at least 60 mass shootings have occurred in the US, while in 2022 only 39 were reported for this date.

To this is added the police brutality that continues in the country, recently with the murder of Tire Nichols, who died in the hospital days after being arrested for alleged reckless driving and beaten by about five officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

Biden emphasized that they must ensure that the agents have the training they need, but noted that “when the police violate the trust of the people, they must assume the consequences.”

On the other hand, he promised to “invest to make our country strong” and assured that they are “in the best position in recent decades to compete against China or against any other country.”

Regarding the proliferation of drugs in the country, he acknowledged that “fentanyl is killing billions.”

“We have to take legal action to prevent the production and marketing of fentanyl. We have to work harder for the mental health of our citizens, especially our children,” he urged, adding that they have to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable “for experimenting with our children “.

