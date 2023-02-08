United Nations warns about the spread of resistant bacteria | News

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) warned on Tuesday that reducing pollution from the pharmaceutical, agricultural and health sectors is vital to reduce the spread of antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

“Reducing contamination from the pharmaceutical, agricultural and health sectors is essential to reduce the emergence, transmission and spread of superbugs, strains of bacteria that have become resistant to all known antibiotics, and other cases of pathogens with resistance to antimicrobials (known as RAM)”, explained the entity in a report.

He said that there is a danger that by 2050 there could be up to 10 million deaths a year due to this phenomenon, a figure comparable to the global rate of deaths from cancer in 2020.

This situation, according to what the agency has pointed out, is seriously affecting not only the health of human beings, but also animals, plants and the economy, as well as food security.

In economic matters, the outlook would lead to a drop in GDP of at least 3.4 trillion dollars annually between now and 2030, data that would increase extreme poverty by 24 million people.

“The increasing use and abuse of antimicrobials and other microbial stressors (for example, the presence of heavy metals and other contaminants) create favorable conditions for microorganisms to develop resistance,” the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said. Agriculture (FAO).

“Three economic sectors and their value chains are the main causes of the appearance and spread of AMR in the environment, therefore, this report presents an analysis of: pharmaceuticals and other chemical products, agriculture and food, and systems health care, along with contaminants from poor sanitation, sewage and waste effluents in municipal systems.





