London ex-cop gets 36 life sentences for rape

“In total, this amounts to 36 life sentences. The minimum period that you have to serve before the parole board can consider your release is 30 years and 239 days,” the judge read out the verdict.

The case of 48-year-old Carrick caused a wide public outcry. The man pleaded guilty to 49 counts, including 24 counts of rape, against 12 women over 17 years. Some of the allegations were multiple incidents, and in total there are at least 85 cases of sex crimes, making him one of Britain’s most dangerous sex offenders.