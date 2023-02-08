London ex-cop gets 36 life sentences for rape

“In total, this amounts to 36 life sentences. The minimum period that you have to serve before the parole board can consider your release is 30 years and 239 days,” the judge read out the verdict.
October 4, 2021, 03:16
British police officer charged with rape
The verdict was announced on Tuesday in the court of the London district of Southwark. The broadcast was hosted by Sky News.
The case of 48-year-old Carrick caused a wide public outcry. The man pleaded guilty to 49 counts, including 24 counts of rape, against 12 women over 17 years. Some of the allegations were multiple incidents, and in total there are at least 85 cases of sex crimes, making him one of Britain’s most dangerous sex offenders.
After Carrick’s confession in court, the British Home Office announced that all police units in the UK would check their officers against a national database to identify unfit officers for service. London police chief Mark Rowley issued a statement apologizing to the city’s residents and promising to take action. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, intended to apply to the Home Office to get the offender’s pension deprivation.
David Carrick joined the London Police in 2001. Since 2009, he served in the unit for the protection of the parliament and diplomatic missions, his duties included maintaining law and order on the territory of parliamentary, government and diplomatic facilities. Carrick was suspended from service in 2021 after a second rape complaint was filed with police. Prior to this, the man had also been targeted several times due to several complaints, but he was tested twice and avoided charges.
December 18, 2019, 04:21 PM
Briton who imitated Novichok poisoning was convicted of rape
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked