Source: The UN did not find evidence of the supply of weapons from the DPRK to Russia

UN, February 7 – RIA Novosti. Experts from the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea have not found any confirmation of US allegations about the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti, citing the report.

Earlier, experts submitted a regular confidential report to the sanctions committee of the UN Security Council, the source said.

“Experts have not found any evidence that the US accusations regarding the supply of weapons from the DPRK to Russia have any basis,” he said.

In addition, the report, according to the interlocutor, claims, with reference to information security structures, that the DPRK stole more cryptocurrency assets in 2022 than in any other year, and also attacked the networks of foreign aerospace and defense companies. At the same time, the text does not address the issue of the alleged preparation of another nuclear test by Pyongyang – earlier a number of Western countries have repeatedly stated this.

In January, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the DPRK allegedly sent infantry rocket launchers and missiles to Russia. In turn, White House spokesman John Kirby claimed that the DPRK authorities “falsely rejected” such supplies. At the same time, he showed the press satellite images, in which, according to him, “five Russian railway cars are moving from Russia to North Korea, and the next day, November 19, the DPRK loads them with containers.”

February 2, 02:30 North Korea threatens US with harsh response to any military action

The DPRK itself has repeatedly refuted statements about the supply of arms to Russia. A representative of the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the DPRK has never had any arms deals with the Russian Federation, and any media report about this is “an absurd rumor.”

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on statements that the DPRK and Iran allegedly help Moscow with weapons, in an interview with the Russia 24 TV channel and the RIA Novosti agency noted that Western countries “now all over the world accuse either North Korea or Iran , then someone else” in that they allegedly help Russia with weapons.