Death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to more than 5,400 | News

The Minister of Health of Türkiye, Fahrettin Koca, presented this Tuesday a new balance of the victims left by the two earthquakes registered in the country, increasing the death toll to 5,434.

Turkish president declares state of emergency for three months after earthquake

From one of the provinces affected by the incident, Hatay, the minister also specified that so far 31,777 people have been injured.

Minister Koca explained that more than a thousand deaths have been reported in the provinces of Hatay and Kahramanmaraş, followed by Adıyaman, Gaziantep and Osmaniye with more than 500.

“We have determined that 2,749 buildings have been demolished in Hatay at the moment and we believe that this number may increase further,” he added.

Subsequently, through his account on the social network Twitter, the minister indicated that “we continue to transport our wounded, who were rescued from the rubble in critical condition, to Ankara and Istanbul with air ambulances and military aircraft.”

The Türkiye authorities have confirmed that more than 25,000 people are involved in the search and rescue efforts, as well as some 360 ​​vehicles and more than 3,000 machines.

Hours earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reported on the declaration of a state of emergency for three months in the ten affected provinces.

“In order to ensure that search and rescue activities and subsequent work can be carried out quickly,” he said.

Faced with the tragedy, the international community has demonstrated to send aid and equipment to contribute to the work to deal with the emergency in Türkiye and Syria, where the authorities have recorded more than 800 deaths and more than 1,400 injuries.

The Turkish authorities have reported that last Monday (local time) an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 was reported and then another of 7.5, with more than 100 aftershocks.





