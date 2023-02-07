MOSCOW, February 7 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will not receive support among European countries on the issue of EU membership, Cui Hongjiang, director of the European Studies Department at the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will not receive support among European countries on the issue of EU membership, Cui Hongjiang, director of the European Studies Department at the China Institute of International Studies, said in an interview with Global Times.

In his opinion, the head of the Kyiv regime will perceive the February EU summit as a stage for a political show.

February 5, 10:48 Scholz on the question of Ukraine’s membership in the EU recalled corruption

“However, Old Europe, such as France and Germany , is unlikely to play along with him – out of fear of Russia, not wanting to lose room for maneuver,” the expert said.

Zelensky’s invitation is connected with the desire to appease Kyiv after the failure of previous negotiations on the accelerated process of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, he concluded.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, convened an extraordinary EU summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the economic problems of the EU. Belgian media reported that Zelensky would take part in it.

This visit will be the second departure of the politician from the country after the start of the special military operation. In December last year, Zelensky visited the United States